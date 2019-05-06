Video: Wild Corner Action in Austria

Nineteen-year-old enduro rider Max Fejer hitting his Home Turf just outside the city of Graz in Austria. After two weeks on his new Scott Ransom and already with a third-place finish at the SloEnduro in his bag, we set out for some filming on the self-built local trails. The result is "Splish Splash Corner Smash".With a dialed Setup and a lot of work put in over the winter, keep your eyes peeled for Max Fejer to appear in the EWS U21 rankings. He sure is hungry and running fast for some good results. This video is a statement that corners rule, cheers from Austria