VIDEOS

Video: Wild Corner Action in Austria

May 5, 2019
by Max Fejer  
Splish Splash Corner Smash

by maxfejer
Views: 443    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

Nineteen-year-old enduro rider Max Fejer hitting his Home Turf just outside the city of Graz in Austria. After two weeks on his new Scott Ransom and already with a third-place finish at the SloEnduro in his bag, we set out for some filming on the self-built local trails. The result is "Splish Splash Corner Smash".



With a dialed Setup and a lot of work put in over the winter, keep your eyes peeled for Max Fejer to appear in the EWS U21 rankings. He sure is hungry and running fast for some good results. This video is a statement that corners rule, cheers from Austria

Must Read This Week
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
74857 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
73578 views
8 Gorgeous Bikes from the 2019 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
61673 views
The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike [Updated]
60608 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
49370 views
5 Things We Learned at Maribor DH World Cup 2019
39831 views
Trail Knee Guard Round Up: 10 Options for Different Body Types
38780 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
37666 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Yea boi!
  • + 1
 Nice off camber riding!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023021
Mobile Version of Website