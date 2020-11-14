Video: Wild DH Bike Ripping on Dusty German Trails

Nov 14, 2020
by Johannes Gauder  
BÄM! N°2 Yannik Roth

by Jonu
Views: 95    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Even if we all enjoy the wet sloppy dirty hills right now, sometimes we all dream about prime, late spring time.

Number two of BÄM basically started after a random meeting in the bike shop this spring. The harvest of that was a video to be made with straight forward action and high quality. The surroundings were perfect around Freiburg with a day in Bikepark Todtnau. There was no plan except for riding the big bike, being thankfully accommodated by friends overnight and looking for chances and moments.

B M N 2

B M N 2

Nature was diligent in being saturated at the Roßkopf peak but slow and gently growing in the deeper and higher part of the Black Forrest at Germany's oldest Bikepark. As widely diverse as that was the weather which ranged from misty rainclouds creeping through the trees to rushing clouds covering the bright sun in the mostly blue sky. After three days, a lot of good effort and some sore feet there was enough raw footage made. The result meets the headline and goes BÄM into the stoke area from the brain of the disposed viewer!

B M N 2

B M N 2

Thanks to all the supporters, especially Zweirad Eicker Karlsruhe, Kona Bikes, Mountainbike Freiburg e.V. and Bikepark Todtnau

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
159635 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
83793 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
47669 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
45695 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
44612 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
41915 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
36535 views
Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More
34863 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007648
Mobile Version of Website