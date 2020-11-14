Video: Wild DH Bike Ripping on Dusty German Trails

Even if we all enjoy the wet sloppy dirty hills right now, sometimes we all dream about prime, late spring time.Number two of BÄM basically started after a random meeting in the bike shop this spring. The harvest of that was a video to be made with straight forward action and high quality. The surroundings were perfect around Freiburg with a day in Bikepark Todtnau. There was no plan except for riding the big bike, being thankfully accommodated by friends overnight and looking for chances and moments.Nature was diligent in being saturated at the Roßkopf peak but slow and gently growing in the deeper and higher part of the Black Forrest at Germany's oldest Bikepark. As widely diverse as that was the weather which ranged from misty rainclouds creeping through the trees to rushing clouds covering the bright sun in the mostly blue sky. After three days, a lot of good effort and some sore feet there was enough raw footage made. The result meets the headline and goes BÄM into the stoke area from the brain of the disposed viewer!Thanks to all the supporters, especially Zweirad Eicker Karlsruhe, Kona Bikes, Mountainbike Freiburg e.V. and Bikepark Todtnau