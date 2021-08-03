Pinkbike.com
Video: Wild Dual Action From Strait Acres 2021
Aug 3, 2021
by
Rachel Strait
We are back for 2021 with the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational, this time taking place at Summit Bike Park! Watch the action go down and see who won the 2021 Champion Belts and the $20,000 in prize money!
Video by Brock VanHeel
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
salespunk
(12 mins ago)
Such an awesome event from the track to the winner's trophies. Cinematography and editing were some of the best I have seen in a while. Super high quality that really captured the stoke.
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(13 mins ago)
Bubba Stark! Dude stays low. Honestly one of the best all around guys on two wheels.
[Reply]
1
0
bikebike69
(15 mins ago)
Because…….METALLICA!
[Reply]
