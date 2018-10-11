Video: Wild Dual Slalom Action with The Dudes of Hazzard

The Dudes of Hazzard paid us a visit in Graz for the latest issue of the LINES magazine. We showed them Graz and the trails around it and had some non-bike related fun.Dudes of Hazzard fans know that a Dual Slalom is a real classic. So we built a Dual Slalom track in our local woods for their visit!The Dudes are checking out our creation.The course was pretty natural and pretty loose which made for some exciting racing. It took them some runs to get used to the course, but then it was game on.Markus Pekoll joined the Dual Slalom action to make racing even spicier.It was a one-run format until the finals where it was best of three, so it was all in from heat number one. Combined with the loose conditions on track the dual slalom showdown got pretty wild.Ferg turned out as the winner of the dual slalom showdown and the golden pineapple. Scotland 1: Austria 0On their last day in Graz, we took the Dudes of Hazzard go-karting. Daniel had the fastest lap of the day which created a draw, Scotland 1: Austria 1And after that it was off to the EWS at Petzen, we also included some footage of it at the end of the video.We want to say thank you for the visit and the good times we had together.