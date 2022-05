Following the Red Bull Formation journey so far? Then you'll know that the class of 2022 have been going bigger than ever before for the third edition of this freeride progression session.



Rider list:

Camila Nogueira

Casey Brown

Chelsea Kimball

Georgia Astle

Hannah Bergemann

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Louise Ferguson

Robin Goomes

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Vero Sandler

Vinny Armstrong — Red Bull Bike