Video: Wild French Freeriding in 'Menhir'

Dec 13, 2018
by RambaudMax  
MENHIR

by RambaudMax
Views: 2,383    Faves: 33    Comments: 10




The "Menhir" project has been asleep for several years already. We have been building our tracks in this forest for over 10 years and going down this rock has always been a crazy idea. This year we decided to go down it. It was a lot of work, to get on this massive rock, to prepare the slope and the reception.





This video project had been going on in Benoît's head for quite some time now, so he decided, with the help of a couple of friends to create a track and make this big rock in the middle of the woods ridable.

It was a lot of work, because everything was done by hand with the local riders, a beautiful group of enthusiasts who have been digging for years in this same forest in Thollon, France.

Many people said that it was not possible to roll this "menhir". It is a real stone wall set in the middle of a fir forest. But Benoit and some of his friends were very motivated to ride it.




Benoit was very apprehensive about the idea of opening this module. He was particularly afraid of the height and space on the top of the rock, he had to be calm and precise. Errors are not allowed. And in the end, the rock climbs and descends perfectly, with a big impact at the reception, it is one of the most frightening modules he has ridden.








Video & Photos : Maxime Rambaud
Rider : Benoit Gurnel

3 Comments

  • + 1
 That was nucking futs...high level work going on there.
  • + 1
 tres bien
  • + 1
 Benwah balls.

