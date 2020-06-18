Video: Wild Laps with Remy Metailler & Christina Chappetta

Christina Chappetta and I did a video 9 months ago when she was still a privateer. Now you see her all over Pinkbike presenting videos and riding. We decided to do a Trail Preview of Crazy Train, one of her favourite trail where she raced on for Enduro World Series 2018 and finished 6th in Elite Women that day!
