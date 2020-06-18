Video: Wild Laps with Remy Metailler & Christina Chappetta

Jun 18, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Christina Chappetta and I did a video 9 months ago when she was still a privateer. Now you see her all over Pinkbike presenting videos and riding. We decided to do a Trail Preview of Crazy Train, one of her favourite trail where she raced on for Enduro World Series 2018 and finished 6th in Elite Women that day!

New TRAIL PREVIEW


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Christina Chappetta Remy Metailler


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Remy selling tires at mach chicken on wet roots and Christina having too much fun all the way! Sponsors dream team. Need to go ride now- Thanks!

