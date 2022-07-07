Watch
Video: Wild Loam Racing - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro
Jul 7, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro and the rest of the crew are back in Lenzerheide with some fresh loam sections to spice things up.
Posted In:
Videos
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
kusa
(49 mins ago)
Sick!
cjmck
(19 mins ago)
Double Cathro....what a day!
