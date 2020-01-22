Video: Wild Mass Start Mountain Bike Race in New Zealand - Fernhill Frenzy 2020

It’s again time for the wildest mass start of the year in Queenstown, New Zealand that gets a bunch of wild locals and pro riders such as Georges Brannigan, Wyn Masters, Dean Lucas and Conor Macfarlane to race against each other for fun. This year Fabien Cousinie started at the back and made some spicy block passes along the way.

If you wonder why everyone was grabbing a piece of pine, pine trees in Queenstown are threatening the local biodiversity and need to be cleared out of the hills so each rider had to bring one piece to the finish line. Thanks to everyone behind this awesome event!




9 Comments

  • 2 0
 Wow, it looks steep on a gopro, it must be simply vertical Wink
Also I feel like an idiot wearing elbow pads ... Maybe at this speed it simply does not matter what you wear Wink
  • 4 0
 Someone had a smashing ride there, looks like a lots of fun!
  • 2 0
 loved all the creative 'hurry up' lines
  • 1 0
 @ 00:33 ..."yeahhh boyyyy" - wasnt that Wyn Masters? spotted a GT a bit earlier and somewhat later...
  • 1 0
 WHy are so many people carrying big bunches of leaves?

did the race start in a marijuana plantation?
  • 1 0
 Read the description numb nuts
  • 1 0
 Man, I like the lines you choose !!
  • 1 0
 Not a glove in sight!
  • 1 0
 The POV rider has them on. Can be clearly seen in the thumbnail.

