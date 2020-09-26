Video: Wild Riding From Reece Potter, Antoine Boulard & More in 'Loose Mixtape 4'

Sep 26, 2020
by loose riders  

Summer wasn't what it supposed to be, but our team riders managed to get a lot of riding done anyway! Enjoy this wild mix with riding all over the globe.

Featuring Reece Potter, Antoine Boulard, Luca Cometti, Mateo Verdier, Jelle Harnisfeger, Max Kruse, Adam Semerak, Honza Spika, Julian Clauss, Jan Deininger, Maxi Hellstern, Emma Olofsson, Toby Meek, Anthony Lombardi, Filip Vokurka, Kévin Meyer and Tim Bringer.

Kévin Meyer and Max Kruse in Châtel, pic by Hanna Retz

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 That's what MTB is about for me! Good one

Post a Comment



