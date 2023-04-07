Video: Wild Sends Across LA, Las Vegas & Utah in the 'CLLCTV Vowels' Trailer

Apr 7, 2023
by Canyon  

Traveling from the Canyon USA HQ in Carlsbad California, through LA, Las Vegas and Virgin Utah, seven riders from the Canyon CLLCTV set out with a goal of having fun, supporting each other and creating an edit in their chosen location. 

Gabriel Wibmer and Andrew Jackson rode the streets of LA. Griffin Paulson and Brad Simms hit the local spots in Las Vegas. Finally, Samantha Soriano and Kaos Seagrave dug new lines in Virgin Utah. Sam Pilgrim went through each location and kicks off CLLCTV Vowels Season 1 with this season's Trailer. 

St bck nd njy s w gv y glmps f wht w wll s ths yr.










With support from: Canyon
Video by: C U Productions
Photography by: Saskia Dugon

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 If they already make the vowel joke, what's left for us to do in the comment section?
  • 1 0
 it should probably have been called "oeie"





