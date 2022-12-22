Video: WILD Street Riding from Niklas Tilk

MTB STREET - NIKLAS TILK "LOVE THE EARTH" #RADIOBIKES

Words by Radio Bikes
Filmed by the homies.
Edited by Niklas Tilk
Thumbnail photo by Felix Prangenberg

Radio Bikes team rider Niklas Tilk has been paving the way for MTB Street Riding for some time now, and with every video he drops, the bar gets raised again and again. His latest video is a testament to just how far Nikals pushes himself on a bike and gets out of his comfort zone. From pegless icepicks down rails to deadman street gaps, Niklas’ riding is pure technical street savagery at it’s finest, regardless of wheel size. Filmed over the past year across the globe, sit back and enjoy Niklas closing out 2022 with one hell of a bang.

Photo by Felix Prangenberg

Photo by Felix Prangenberg

SONAR MTB FREECOASTER HUB OUT NOW!

ICARUS 26″ FRAME COMING SPRING 2023



Posted In:
Videos Video Of The Day


 Niklas "Manual" Tilk...cool edit with some 90's vibes, nothing I don't like about this.





