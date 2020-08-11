Video: Wild Swedish Dirt Jam With Max Fredriksson & Friends

I think we can collectively agree that Swedes are affected by the lack of daylight in the winter months, because when the sun is high in the sky, dirt jams are just different up here. So rad to hang out with all these guys.THE ULTIMATE DREAM BACKYARD set up was the location for the weekend's insanity! Nothing but good times and craziness from all of the boys! Pit bike racing, lake jumping, dirt jumping, and much more!!!It's a blast every single year and I can't wait to go back next year.