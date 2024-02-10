Watch
Video: Wild Top to Bottom Darkfest POVs from Robin Goomes & Bienvenido Aguado
Feb 10, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
The ladies are getting a taste of the 2024 Darkfest Course, and Robin Goomes took the first bite out nailing the first top to bottom run for the women.
—
GoPro
Bienvenido is back and in action dropping heaters at Darkfest 2024.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
GoPro
Bienvenido Aguado
Robin Goomes
Darkfest
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,924 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
twonsarelli
(40 mins ago)
Robin’s video really shows how fast the hits are coming. Also, who needs gloves? So gnarly
[Reply]
