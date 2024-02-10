Video: Wild Top to Bottom Darkfest POVs from Robin Goomes & Bienvenido Aguado

Feb 10, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe ladies are getting a taste of the 2024 Darkfest Course, and Robin Goomes took the first bite out nailing the first top to bottom run for the women. GoPro


bigquotesBienvenido is back and in action dropping heaters at Darkfest 2024. GoPro


