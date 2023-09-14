Video: Wildly Creative Sends with Christian Rigal in 'High Vis'

X Games is proud to present Christian Rigal's latest MTB project 'High Vis' supported by adidas Five Ten. Taking inspiration from snowboarding, skateboarding and BMX, Christian hit the streets with his build crew shaping up unique MTB spots all over California — pushing the limits of what's possible on his enduro bike! With high vis vests to look the part, a truck load of dirt, and some well-scouted locations, they were able to pull off a dream project without anyone thinking twice before they tore everything down and moved onto the next location. Watch, enjoy and let us know which clip was your favorite from Christian's latest MTB part?



** No spots were harmed in the making and all were returned back to original **



Film: Russell Houghten

Build: Shire Built

Edit: Christian Rigal

Music: Richie Follin-Original Score

Sound: Keith White

Titles: Kelly Bolton — X Games