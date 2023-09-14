Video: Wildly Creative Sends with Christian Rigal in 'High Vis'

Sep 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesX Games is proud to present Christian Rigal's latest MTB project 'High Vis' supported by adidas Five Ten. Taking inspiration from snowboarding, skateboarding and BMX, Christian hit the streets with his build crew shaping up unique MTB spots all over California — pushing the limits of what's possible on his enduro bike! With high vis vests to look the part, a truck load of dirt, and some well-scouted locations, they were able to pull off a dream project without anyone thinking twice before they tore everything down and moved onto the next location. Watch, enjoy and let us know which clip was your favorite from Christian's latest MTB part?

** No spots were harmed in the making and all were returned back to original **

Film: Russell Houghten
Build: Shire Built
Edit: Christian Rigal
Music: Richie Follin-Original Score
Sound: Keith White
Titles: Kelly Bolton X Games



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Christian Rigal X Games


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,699 articles
Report
0 Comments





