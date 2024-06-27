Video: William Robert Brings His Effortless Style to Forbidden Bikes

We got an idea with the French distributors of Forbidden to do something with a French touch and what’s better to start the edit with a typical French breakfast? At the bakery with a fresh croissant and fresh coffee! A good cappuccino is the best way to start the day.



So, we did the intro with my good friend Valentin (as you can see, he took a crash a few weeks ago) it was good timing for him to have breakfast with me! Haha.



I’m looking forward to riding these crazy weapons from Forbidden! — William Robert