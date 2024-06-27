Powered by Outside

Video: William Robert Brings His Effortless Style to Forbidden Bikes

Jun 27, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

William Robert is well known for his effortless style on a bike. He’s been featured in some top-notch videos and earned a spot on the start line of Rampage last year. We’re excited to let the world know he’ll be rippin’ it up on his stable of Forbidden bikes this year. Wiwi, as he’s known to his friends, had some unexpected time off this spring due to a wrist injury he sustained at Freeride Fiesta. It’s great to see him back to cruising some fun laps in Fountainbleau and taking a break in Larchant to meet up with a friend. It’s the little things.

Keep an eye out for more projects and contest appearances from Wiwi this year.


bigquotesWe got an idea with the French distributors of Forbidden to do something with a French touch and what’s better to start the edit with a typical French breakfast? At the bakery with a fresh croissant and fresh coffee! A good cappuccino is the best way to start the day.

So, we did the intro with my good friend Valentin (as you can see, he took a crash a few weeks ago) it was good timing for him to have breakfast with me! Haha.

I’m looking forward to riding these crazy weapons from Forbidden!William Robert

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...

SIDE HITS ARCHIVE 001-012

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: William Robert
Video and photography: Alan Perreard
Song: Fais pas ci, fait pas ça (Remastered 2004) - Jacques Dutronc

