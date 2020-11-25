Video: William Robert is Something Special in 'Fly Sideways'

Nov 25, 2020
by Norco Bicycles  


French Freerider William Robert is all in. When scheming his latest edit, William decided he wanted to showcase his take on what modern freeride is all about, and sculpted the Bernex Bike Park to create the lines and shots he had in mind.

“It’s a good combo between park and freeride. These special lines that we built, there’s big jumps and super original sections - like steep and fast lines, too - It’s everything that you can find in a modern bike park,” he said.

Fly Sideways showcases a combination of perfect terrain, the genesis of the modern international freeride movement and a sneak peek into awesome potential of park days aboard the new Shore Park.

“And from my side, the future of freeride is to mix between big jumps and beautiful sections of trail. You need to be stylish on both the big jumps and in the steep sections of trail to be a freerider."


Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux
Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

Photo by Gregory Roux

To see more of the Shore Park, head to Norco.com.

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is it bike park season yet?
  • 1 0
 bike park is closed. Buy my ebike. see buy and sell
  • 2 1
 WOW, you sent it DEEEEEP on this first big drop eh! Freaking amazing job guys! Big props to the Bike Vision crew Awesome edit Will!!!!!! BRAAAAAP
  • 2 0
 William Robert is one of the most underrated riders of all time
  • 2 0
 #WillyForRampage
  • 2 0
 Wooo!

