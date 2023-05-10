Video: William Robert Visits Norco & Rides the Shore in 'Le Voyageur Episode 1'

Words: Norco
Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele ClavelinLe Voyageur – Episode 1: The Mothership
William stops by the Norco head office on the way to ride Vancouver’s legendary North Shore.
Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.[/FONT]
If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.
If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.
If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.
Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.
And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.
In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.
Over the next five weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!
William rides the Norco Sight CarbonSpecial thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag
Episode 2 drops Wednesday, May 17.
1 Comment