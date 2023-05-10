Video: William Robert Visits Norco & Rides the Shore in 'Le Voyageur Episode 1'

May 10, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  

Words: Norco
Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele Clavelin


Le Voyageur – Episode 1: The Mothership

William stops by the Norco head office on the way to ride Vancouver’s legendary North Shore.




Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.[/FONT]

If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.

If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.

If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.

Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.

And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.

In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.

Over the next five weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!

Photo by Adele Clavelin.

Photo by Adele Clavelin.
Photo by Adele Clavelin.

Photo by Adele Clavelin.

Photo by Adele Clavelin.

William rides the Norco Sight Carbon

Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag

Episode 2 drops Wednesday, May 17.

Posted In:
Videos Video Of The Day Norco Norco Sight William Robert


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Key words.. prepare for the surprises along the way





