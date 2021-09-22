Video: William Robert, Olivier Cuvet, Adolf Silva, & More With Big Moves At Evo Jam 2021

A big crowd of enthusiasts came to see the event

One of the EVO shuttles was reserved for the riders to maintain a continuous show. Lot of smiles keeped all day long by the riders.

BEST WHIP William Robert The Best Whip trophy was given to William Robert with the support of the other riders.

Some whips flavours.

BEST LINE Olivier Cuvet Olivier just kill the line with all the tricks he has in his bag. Such a line !

A big bag of tricks for the french rider with an insane no-hand landing on the big mama.

Ride like a dude. Smile like a Kid.

From Right to Left : Fritz // Killian Robin // William Robert // Franck Chauvet // Stéphane Huchet // Edgar Briole // Théo Mathieu // Louis Reboul // Adolf Silva // Paul Couderc // Tomas Lemoine // Raph Robles // Benoit Gurnel // Olivier Cuvet // Romain Baghe // Ellie Robert // Léo Jaegle // Vincent Pernin // Marc Dieckmann // Antoni Villoni // Gemma Corbera // Tim Bringer // Maxime Peythieu // Florien Benech // Alexandre Valls // Didier Debouze // Luis Biscaldi // Andres Biersteker // Stevie Schneider

Antoni Villoni's COMMENCAL Clash Maxime Peythieu's Santacruz V10 CC 27,5 William Robert's Norco Shore 27,5 with SR SUNTOUR Rux and Voro HUTCHINSON Griffus tires Andres Biersteker's Banshee with Full Reverse Components set

Gemma Corbera's Canondale Jekyll Elie Robert's Trek Fuel Ex Léo Jaegle's Focus Sam Paul Couderc's Commencal Furious

Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Sender Antoine Buffart's Scott Gambler with Reverse Full Set SR Suntour Rux and TriAir Camille Blanchard's Focus Sam Louis Reboul's Canondale Jekyll

Lil Moine with his new Stratostape on his 3rd live in front of a lot of his fans