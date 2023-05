Video: William Robert Rides Kamloop's Iconic Landscapes in 'Le Voyageur Episode 3'

Le Voyageur – Episode 3: Kamloops

Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag.

Epic vistas and legendary sites, William superimposes himself into one of freeride’s most iconic landscapes.If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.Over the next four weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!William rides the Norco Shore Park and the Norco Sight Carbon Episode 4 drops Wednesday, May 31.