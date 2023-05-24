Video: William Robert Rides Kamloop's Iconic Landscapes in 'Le Voyageur Episode 3'

May 24, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  

Words: Norco
Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele Clavelin

Le Voyageur – Episode 3: Kamloops

Epic vistas and legendary sites, William superimposes himself into one of freeride’s most iconic landscapes.


Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.

If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.

If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.

If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.

Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.

And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.

In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.

Over the next four weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!


WATCH PAST EPISODES
Episode 1 - The Mothership
Episode 2 - SilverStar


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William Robert riding Kamloops - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William rides the Norco Shore Park and the Norco Sight Carbon.


Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag.


Episode 4 drops Wednesday, May 31.

Posted In:
Videos Norco William Robert


Must Read This Week
First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL
42515 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
39858 views
Review: 2023 Canyon Neuron CF 9
39094 views
Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
36502 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
35486 views
First Ride: Archibald Cycles' AC1 Doomsday Machine
34446 views
Red Bull Formation Cancelled For 2023
32390 views
Slack Randoms: Full-Face Commuter Helmets, Breaking Frames, XC Parodies & More
30384 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041570
Mobile Version of Website