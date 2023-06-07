Video: William Robert Enjoys Float Planes & Freeriding in 'Le Voyageur Episode 5'

Jun 7, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  

Words: Norco

Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele Clavelin

Le Voyageur – Episode 5: Sunshine Coast

Shredding one of BC’s slept-on locales, William rides Coast Gravity Park and drops in for some dark vibes on Roberts Creek and chills with a little float plane island hopping.




Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.

If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.

If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.

If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.

Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.

And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.

In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.


WATCH PAST EPISODES
Episode 1 - The Mothership
Episode 2 - SilverStar
Episode 3 - Kamloops
Episode 4 - Whistler

Bingwatch the entire 5 part series here.


William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.

William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.
William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.

William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.

William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.
William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.

William Robert riding the Sunshine Coast - Photography by Adele Clavelin.


William rides:
Norco Sight
Norco Shore Park

Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag

Thanks for checking out Le Voyageur series featuring William Robert.

Regions in Article
Southern Sunshine Coast

Posted In:
Videos Norco William Robert


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Keep sleeping. Nothing to see here.
  • 1 0
 WHAT A LIFE ! happy for you if you are able to live from your passion!





