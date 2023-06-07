Video: William Robert Enjoys Float Planes & Freeriding in 'Le Voyageur Episode 5'

Words:
NorcoRider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele ClavelinLe Voyageur – Episode 5: Sunshine Coast
Shredding one of BC’s slept-on locales, William rides Coast Gravity Park and drops in for some dark vibes on Roberts Creek and chills with a little float plane island hopping.
Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.
If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.
If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.
If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.
Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.
And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.
In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.WATCH PAST EPISODESEpisode 1 - The MothershipEpisode 2 - SilverStarEpisode 3 - KamloopsEpisode 4 - WhistlerBingwatch the entire 5 part series here
William rides: Norco SightNorco Shore ParkSpecial thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag
Thanks for checking out Le Voyageur series featuring William Robert.
