Video: William Robert Enjoys Float Planes & Freeriding in 'Le Voyageur Episode 5'

Le Voyageur – Episode 5: Sunshine Coast

Special thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag

NorcoShredding one of BC’s slept-on locales, William rides Coast Gravity Park and drops in for some dark vibes on Roberts Creek and chills with a little float plane island hopping.If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.William rides:Thanks for checking out Le Voyageur series featuring William Robert.