Video: William Robert Rides Whistler's Bike Park in 'Le Voyageur Episode 4'

Words: Norco
Rider: William Robert
Film by: Gregory Roux
Photography by: Adele ClavelinLe Voyageur – Episode 4: Whistler
Whistler’s been at the leading edge of mountain biking since the 80’s, and Whistler Bike Park sets the bar around the world. In this episode, William digs into the jewel of the Sea to Sky crown with stops at RideWrap and Chromag.
Roaming and reveling in the planet’s best freeriding and BC’s most iconic spots with William Robert.
If you like to drive fast, it’s Germany’s Nürburgring.
If you surf, it’s Oahu’s Pipeline.
If Poutine’s your bag, Quebec is king.
Whatever anyone’s into, there’s always places and experiences indelibly inked into the lore of that passion that compels enthusiasts to dive deeper just to experience how good it can get.
And, if you mountain bike, especially Freeriding, there is no better place in the world than British Columbia.
In this five-part series, French Freerider William Robert explores the places and spaces that have altered and influenced mountain biking since the beginning, and inspired riders worldwide to express their style on a bike, push their boundaries, and find lines in unexpected places.
Over the next four weeks, we’ll be rolling out a series of videos featuring William Robert riding British Columbia’s most iconic locations!
William rides the Norco Shore Park
and the Norco SightSpecial thanks to Ride Wrap & Chromag
Episode 5 drops Wednesday, June 7.
