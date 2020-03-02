Video: William Robert Signs with Norco Bicycles for 2020

What I like at Norco is to have beautiful bikes. What's more, it's Canadian and I love Canada (who doesn't?). I think it's classy to ride Norco. They have a very wide range and bikes that make you want to ride. Super nice, well finished, that work really well. Then, they don't have any freeride athletes so it really motivated me to sign.



As every year, my main goal is to win a place at the “Rampage”, and I already have a few videos in mind. — William Robert