Video: William Robert Signs with Norco Bicycles for 2020

Mar 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


French freerider William Robert will be moving on from Commencal and riding on Norco Bicycles for 2020.


bigquotesWhat I like at Norco is to have beautiful bikes. What's more, it's Canadian and I love Canada (who doesn't?). I think it's classy to ride Norco. They have a very wide range and bikes that make you want to ride. Super nice, well finished, that work really well. Then, they don't have any freeride athletes so it really motivated me to sign.

As every year, my main goal is to win a place at the “Rampage”, and I already have a few videos in mind.William Robert


We look forward to seeing what the Parisian accomplishes this year!

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Racing Rumours William Robert


3 Comments

  • 3 1
 too bad Balfa's not around anymore... Billy Bob's Balfa has a nice ring to it.
  • 2 0
 Yeeehaw Billy-Bob! That's some Walmart style right there lol.
  • 2 2
 You comin' at me wearin' what? Girl, you aint leavin' the house dressed like that!

