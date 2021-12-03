Video: Window Shopping for a Dream Bike in 'Some Things Never Change' Ep. 1

We've all been there in one way or another, heart beating, blushing wide-eyed at the most wonderful thing we've ever laid eyes on... only to realize they're totally out of our league and above our pay grade... But hey, where there's dares, dating advice, and dodgy endeavors, there's a way! Challenge accepted!
Because it's not what's in the window, it's what it represents... our ticket to a world that's bigger, badder, and a hell of a lot radder. So here's to getting weird, getting in trouble, and getting away, all in the name of chasing a dream.
The tactics may have been sketchy...
And it got a little weird...
But Something's Never Change...
Window Shopper is the first installment of the new "Something's Never Change" Series.
Presented By: Diamondback Bicycles
Written | Produced | Directed By: Mike Hopkins
Director of Photography: Derek Frankowski
Editing: Anders Petersen
Production Assistant: Simon Hillis
Sound Design: Keith White
Narrator: Graham Tracey
Cast:
Window Shopper: Cole Macauly
and Grayson Macaulay
Window Shopper Adult: Trevor Macaulay
Mom: Tara Macaulay
Friends: Eamon Wright, Eve Williams, Hyde Percy, Bryar Percy, Daylen Clayden
Parents at Sled Shred: Kyle Percy, Cam Clayden, Joel Wright
Dating Couple: Simon Hillis and Hollie Arsenault
Beer Patrons: Steve Nox, Kevin Erwin, Joe Hopkins, Josh Burwash, Evan Cescon, Katie
Spittlehouse, Trigger, Shane Davies, Kelly Humpherys
Special Thanks to Steve Nox and Derek for the use of their houses, Vicky and Bryan of
“Powderhound” for staying up late and letting Mike occupy the storefront window and being all
around gems, Gabe Wolfe, Gene and Zhenya for a letting random stranger (Mike) drive off your
vehicles (gotta love small town’s), Norm Hopkins for supplying electric vehicles of every variety
needed to make these shots happen, and Traharn Chidley, Illi, and Luna for supporting your Dad
and letting him turn the house upside down with props, wardrobe, and everything else.
