Video: Window Shopping for a Dream Bike in 'Some Things Never Change' Ep. 1

We've all been there in one way or another, heart beating, blushing wide-eyed at the most wonderful thing we've ever laid eyes on... only to realize they're totally out of our league and above our pay grade... But hey, where there's dares, dating advice, and dodgy endeavors, there's a way! Challenge accepted!Because it's not what's in the window, it's what it represents... our ticket to a world that's bigger, badder, and a hell of a lot radder. So here's to getting weird, getting in trouble, and getting away, all in the name of chasing a dream.The tactics may have been sketchy...And it got a little weird...But Something's Never Change...Window Shopper is the first installment of the new "Something's Never Change" Series.Presented By: Diamondback Bicycles Written | Produced | Directed By: Mike Hopkins Director of Photography: Derek Frankowski Editing: Anders Petersen Production Assistant: Simon Hillis Sound Design: Keith White Narrator: Graham Tracey Cast:Window Shopper: Cole Macauly and Grayson Macaulay Window Shopper Adult: Trevor MacaulayMom: Tara MacaulayFriends: Eamon Wright, Eve Williams, Hyde Percy, Bryar Percy, Daylen ClaydenParents at Sled Shred: Kyle Percy, Cam Clayden, Joel WrightDating Couple: Simon Hillis and Hollie ArsenaultBeer Patrons: Steve Nox, Kevin Erwin, Joe Hopkins, Josh Burwash, Evan Cescon, KatieSpittlehouse, Trigger, Shane Davies, Kelly HumpherysSpecial Thanks to Steve Nox and Derek for the use of their houses, Vicky and Bryan of“Powderhound” for staying up late and letting Mike occupy the storefront window and being allaround gems, Gabe Wolfe, Gene and Zhenya for a letting random stranger (Mike) drive off yourvehicles (gotta love small town’s), Norm Hopkins for supplying electric vehicles of every varietyneeded to make these shots happen, and Traharn Chidley, Illi, and Luna for supporting your Dadand letting him turn the house upside down with props, wardrobe, and everything else.