Video: Winner Takes All - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 10

Who were you rooting for this episode?

Emmett putting everything on the line.

Bradley digging deep. Laura pushing on her way down Big White.

Laser focus from Flo Espineira.

Every second counts.

Laura making the most of a chance of a lifetime.

The final judges deliberation of season two.

A life-changing opportunity awaits one of these four riders.



Apply for Pinkbike Academy Season 3 TODAY!



Launch your riding career with Pinkbike Academy Season 3! We are once again looking for five men and five women from around the world to battle it out in a series of riding-related challenges in a 10-part series. Break into the ranks of professional mountain biking with the opportunity to compete for a pro contract with Orbea bikes and a career-changing cash prize. Turn your passion into your career!

Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

It all comes down to this. 4 riders compete for the life-changing opportunity of a pro contract and $30,000 cash. Who will take it? Watch and find out.