Video: Winner Takes All - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 10

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 10
It all comes down to this. 4 riders compete for the life-changing opportunity of a pro contract and $30,000 cash. Who will take it? Watch and find out.
Every second counts.
The final judges deliberation of season two.
And do it all with land management cooperation, ideally.
I would think with Martin Maes on Orbea he would be an awesome mentor to help Orbea mold either Emmitt or Bradley like Dan Atherton did with him.
Not hating on flo, she's a sick rider and way quicker than me haha just hard not to thing they viewed this as this might be her last chance and the boys are so young and skilled they'll get picked up which isn't how it should be judged.
But just my opinion. Still loved the series and was watching the counter for each episode
If orbea are looking for a polished, top 20 contender then that should be stated at the start of the contest? I can't see how in this format outside achievements should be factored because what's the point in each event each week?
I said this a few weeks ago but I'd love to know who the secret pros are and compare their times to the EWS finishes?
She is capable of top order race results immediately and her marketing potential among women and South America is huge.
Brad and Emmit both show long term potential but it will take them a while to get there.
Flo was the right choice.
1. Don't eliminate anyone but rather the overall winner is chosen by best combined score. If you watch 'School Of Chocolate' on Netflix it does a really good jod of showing how this might go. For the bottom contenders each week they get personal training with the pros. Not only does it provide a cushion for any single poor performance but allows for riders to get stronger over the course of the competition.
2. Let/make? the competitors do their own wrenching. In the real world they don't need to be able to rebuild a shock or fork damper, but they do need to demonstrate a significant level of know how for the issues that can come up in an all-day race. I liked having a mechanic available but it would be nice to see them show some skills like this. Also, I suspect riders like Emmet might make the choice to put tougher casing tires on, or even add inserts as they see fit. I get that Orbea and others are sponsors but even pros get to modify their bikes a lot so they perform as they like.
3. Don't pick contestants that have never raced. If you have literally never even attempted a race but think you could be a pro racers you are pretty out of touch with reality and that should be part of the selection criteria.
4. MORE ACTUAL ENDURO RACING!!! Literally make episode one be a three stage legitimate enduro race. If that's what Orbea is looking for then test that first! Don't leave the only real race to the final episode.
5. Let's see an all women's field. And an all men's field. Because of the gender differences in run times its been hard to judge who really was faster; Emmet or Flo. And although the judges hopefully had a methodology to handle this I'll bet there are other brands out there that would step up to offer a contract just for the women, and for the men. Don't make them compete because we never compete like that in real competition.
This year was a lot better than last year, so much so I actually watched all this seasons episodes, as opposed to maybe four last season. But it certainly can be improved.
We'll done Flo!
The last episode made it clear that there were two top competitors, and it was a direct head to head to choose the winner. That might be tricky in a race format, rather than an artistic challenge, but it could be made to work.
Really, School of Chocolate makes me never want to watch another reality TV contest with eliminations.
I'm sure good things are coming to all of the riders in the near future. I'm excited to see where 2022 takes them after being under the spotlight!
She has been around 10% off the winning female times over the years and raced her first EWS in 2014.
Hopefully with more assistance she can get closer to the top women in EWS.
www.rootsandrain.com/rider138010/florencia-espineira/results
Emmet was around the same percentage away from Jesse in the last Canadian race.
Results show that comparing the times to the secret pros is fine, but not knowing who the secret pro is means the times are not really comparable to how the riders would do in a top level race.
Evan who has just been dropped by Orbea was much closer to Jesse than Emmet!
Hopefully PB follows Evans and Bradley and Emmet's careers to see where they end up. Good luck everyone.
What a great role model!
Merry Christmas.
