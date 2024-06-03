Pinkbike.com
Video: Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline 2024
Jun 3, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
31 Comments
He’s only gone and Dunne it twice
Ronan Dunne is your Red Bull Hardline 2024 CHAMPION!
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,178 articles
31 Comments
Score
Time
29
0
daveg75
FL
(5 hours ago)
An amazing video! I appreciate it's hard to tell from the camera angle, but there's pads of times where his momentum and body angle would suggest he's about to go flying off the track, but then he just manages to pull it back onto line. Incredible stuff.
[Reply]
8
0
daveg75
FL
(5 hours ago)
Loads, not pads!
[Reply]
3
0
chillescarpe
FL
(5 hours ago)
@daveg75
: almost like he is going so fast he is creating downforce! lol
[Reply]
12
0
chillescarpe
FL
(5 hours ago)
Wow. the raw speed is savage. Ive always thought the course memory must be phenomenal because no way can reaction times and decision making work at that speed. Crazy that after all that it comes down to a couple of seconds, Dunne is on another level
[Reply]
2
40
scott-townes
FL
(2 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
"Ive always thought the course memory must be phenomenal because no way can reaction times and decision making work at that speed"
Yeah, no crap. That's why they practice just like at every DH race that's ever existed.
[Reply]
4
0
WildboiBen
FL
(17 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: lol why are you like this? Who hurt you?
[Reply]
19
8
ohjohnob
FL
(4 hours ago)
Having helped organise state and national downhill races for years this course is absolutely amazing..... but there is a couple of sections on the hill that seem unnecessarily high risk. Putting up a couple of fences could prevent people from riding off some cliffs accidentally.
I know people will give the usual comment of they are jumping 90 foot gaps etc, but there is a huge difference between a clearly lined drop or jump versus accidentally clipping a rock in the wrong way and getting spat off a 20 metre cliff face a few metres from the track.
Im 100% all for this race. It absolutely trashes world cup racing on every front from commentating to race track to streaming, but some generic track safety seems to be getting overlooked.
[Reply]
8
2
pisgahgnar
FL
(3 hours ago)
Specifically, the section where Thibault Laly was centimeters from going off the cliff. I think that got overlooked. The course was meant to run parallel to that section of cliff after the riders jumped the canyon. They changed direction and built the new berm overnight, but didn't consider what happens if someone charges straight over that berm. Could have been disaster for him.
[Reply]
5
0
igxqrrl
(3 hours ago)
I mean yeah there are cliffs but Red Bull gives you wings.
[Reply]
1
1
nicholkid
FL
(3 hours ago)
@pisgahgnar
: After watching that I bet they put up fences there next year, or I would hope they do cause it was my first thought.
[Reply]
4
5
sanchofula
(3 hours ago)
That is real downhill, none of the pansy flow shite!
[Reply]
2
1
Zachmozach
FL
(3 hours ago)
@pisgahgnar
: it was right by where the canyon gap was so the quickly built a berm in a week so it was likely overlooked. They should do testing well before the event so necessary changes and safety measures can be implemented. A week isn’t enough time to change much.
[Reply]
3
1
Ososmash
(1 hours ago)
@pisgahgnar
: the amount of "didn't consider" is pretty shocking. From angle of the ramp on the canyon gap, to safety nets, to a hastily built berm and Thibault almost going over.
I don't understand why that's not being considered by Red Bull / the Athertons.
[Reply]
7
0
stefkrger
(5 hours ago)
Best Hardline yet! Wasn't too keen on this format before but watching the top 10 with Rob on the mic and some of the big dh names in the field brought back Red Bull time world cup vibes. Way to go!
[Reply]
6
0
mawojciech
(5 hours ago)
We all know mtb racing speed and steepness of terrain often doesnt translate on camera, but this looks fast and gnarly! So it has to be just insane fast and gnarly!
[Reply]
7
0
Antoniosini
(4 hours ago)
My old man eyes cannot process this speed. Where’s the slow down video option on an iPhone?
[Reply]
9
2
DavidMcComb
FL
(4 hours ago)
Why does he even have a brake sponsor?
[Reply]
11
1
browner
(4 hours ago)
Brake sponsor let him down badly, the poor little fecker clearly could not slow down.
[Reply]
4
1
bigtim
FL
(5 hours ago)
WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
[Reply]
3
0
MarkyB916
FL
(5 hours ago)
Wow ! I don't know whether to be inspired by this or just call it a day. These people are phenomenal.
[Reply]
2
0
NERyder
FL
(4 hours ago)
I am not sure how much faster a human can go on that course. There were a couple of times I just know how he stayed upright and on course. That was just insane
[Reply]
3
0
EmBe81
FL
(3 hours ago)
his run looked impressive on the trackside footage, but the pov is something else…
[Reply]
3
0
misteraustin
FL
(4 hours ago)
That is one of the craziest POV's I've ever seen. What A Beast!
[Reply]
3
0
slabba53
(3 hours ago)
Dude slow down! that video stresses me out!
[Reply]
2
2
rol79
FL
(5 hours ago)
With this run he became to Hardline Wales what Sam Hill was to Val di Sole. Amazing riding! Honorable mention goes to Bernard Kerr!
[Reply]
2
0
Sycip69er
(3 hours ago)
Wow! No moto is matching that speed. That was insane
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(3 hours ago)
initiating "god mode" on controller....
[Reply]
1
0
DunX
(3 hours ago)
That is SO fast!!! WOW!!!
[Reply]
1
0
dump
(5 hours ago)
That was impressive!
[Reply]
1
0
ribsmtb
(5 hours ago)
double champ
[Reply]
1
0
juanargent
(9 mins ago)
Nice one
[Reply]
