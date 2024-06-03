Powered by Outside

Video: Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesHe’s only gone and Dunne it twice
Ronan Dunne is your Red Bull Hardline 2024 CHAMPION!Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Red Bull Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,178 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
83004 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
82835 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
70152 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
68826 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
57883 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
44444 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
38244 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
32526 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

31 Comments
  • 29 0
 An amazing video! I appreciate it's hard to tell from the camera angle, but there's pads of times where his momentum and body angle would suggest he's about to go flying off the track, but then he just manages to pull it back onto line. Incredible stuff.
  • 8 0
 Loads, not pads!
  • 3 0
 @daveg75: almost like he is going so fast he is creating downforce! lol
  • 12 0
 Wow. the raw speed is savage. Ive always thought the course memory must be phenomenal because no way can reaction times and decision making work at that speed. Crazy that after all that it comes down to a couple of seconds, Dunne is on another level
  • 2 40
flag scott-townes FL (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "Ive always thought the course memory must be phenomenal because no way can reaction times and decision making work at that speed"

Yeah, no crap. That's why they practice just like at every DH race that's ever existed.
  • 4 0
 @scott-townes: lol why are you like this? Who hurt you?
  • 19 8
 Having helped organise state and national downhill races for years this course is absolutely amazing..... but there is a couple of sections on the hill that seem unnecessarily high risk. Putting up a couple of fences could prevent people from riding off some cliffs accidentally.

I know people will give the usual comment of they are jumping 90 foot gaps etc, but there is a huge difference between a clearly lined drop or jump versus accidentally clipping a rock in the wrong way and getting spat off a 20 metre cliff face a few metres from the track.

Im 100% all for this race. It absolutely trashes world cup racing on every front from commentating to race track to streaming, but some generic track safety seems to be getting overlooked.
  • 8 2
 Specifically, the section where Thibault Laly was centimeters from going off the cliff. I think that got overlooked. The course was meant to run parallel to that section of cliff after the riders jumped the canyon. They changed direction and built the new berm overnight, but didn't consider what happens if someone charges straight over that berm. Could have been disaster for him.
  • 5 0
 I mean yeah there are cliffs but Red Bull gives you wings.
  • 1 1
 @pisgahgnar: After watching that I bet they put up fences there next year, or I would hope they do cause it was my first thought.
  • 4 5
 That is real downhill, none of the pansy flow shite!
  • 2 1
 @pisgahgnar: it was right by where the canyon gap was so the quickly built a berm in a week so it was likely overlooked. They should do testing well before the event so necessary changes and safety measures can be implemented. A week isn’t enough time to change much.
  • 3 1
 @pisgahgnar: the amount of "didn't consider" is pretty shocking. From angle of the ramp on the canyon gap, to safety nets, to a hastily built berm and Thibault almost going over.

I don't understand why that's not being considered by Red Bull / the Athertons.
  • 7 0
 Best Hardline yet! Wasn't too keen on this format before but watching the top 10 with Rob on the mic and some of the big dh names in the field brought back Red Bull time world cup vibes. Way to go!
  • 6 0
 We all know mtb racing speed and steepness of terrain often doesnt translate on camera, but this looks fast and gnarly! So it has to be just insane fast and gnarly!
  • 7 0
 My old man eyes cannot process this speed. Where’s the slow down video option on an iPhone?
  • 9 2
 Why does he even have a brake sponsor?
  • 11 1
 Brake sponsor let him down badly, the poor little fecker clearly could not slow down.
  • 4 1
 WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
  • 3 0
 Wow ! I don't know whether to be inspired by this or just call it a day. These people are phenomenal.
  • 2 0
 I am not sure how much faster a human can go on that course. There were a couple of times I just know how he stayed upright and on course. That was just insane
  • 3 0
  his run looked impressive on the trackside footage, but the pov is something else…
  • 3 0
 That is one of the craziest POV's I've ever seen. What A Beast!
  • 3 0
 Dude slow down! that video stresses me out!
  • 2 2
 With this run he became to Hardline Wales what Sam Hill was to Val di Sole. Amazing riding! Honorable mention goes to Bernard Kerr!
  • 2 0
 Wow! No moto is matching that speed. That was insane
  • 2 0
 initiating "god mode" on controller....
  • 1 0
 That is SO fast!!! WOW!!!
  • 1 0
 That was impressive!
  • 1 0
 double champ
  • 1 0
 Nice one







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046100
Mobile Version of Website