Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Winning Run from the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Jun 19, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Emil Johansson brought his all to the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle event. Think big air and even bigger tricks!
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Slopestyle
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
137001 views
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
80929 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
62122 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
51202 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46871 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
45972 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
45267 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
42501 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Sobi07
(43 mins ago)
PLAY STATION 5
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
(39 mins ago)
Riders Republic preview.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeskibum
(13 mins ago)
I don't know...he flailed his legs a bit there.
[Reply]
1
0
Afterschoolsports
(34 mins ago)
That was awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
mkul7r4
(22 mins ago)
Fucking rad
[Reply]
1
0
mae-fr
(16 mins ago)
The guy is an opposite
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008872
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment