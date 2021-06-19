Video: Winning Run from the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Jun 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesEmil Johansson brought his all to the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle event. Think big air and even bigger tricks! Crankworx


Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Slopestyle


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 PLAY STATION 5
  • 1 0
 Riders Republic preview.
  • 1 0
 I don't know...he flailed his legs a bit there.
  • 1 0
 That was awesome.
  • 1 0
 Fucking rad
  • 1 0
 The guy is an opposite

