Video: Winning Run from the Chainless Race at McGazza Fest

Jan 29, 2020
by UR Team  

Come onboard the winning chainless race run of Fabien Cousinie on McNearly Gnarly, the flowiest trail of NZ.

This was filmed at the McGazza Fest in Queenstown and organized to celebrate the legacy of Kelly McGarry.

Couscous dressed up in his old skinsuit to go full Frenchy mode for the preparation but no French lines were taken on track this time.

Chainless Race McGazza Fest

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/mcnearlygnarly/



Posted In:
Videos Polygon


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Well done, Couscous !

Must have been a heck of an event.

Nice to see some water sponsors on that vintage jersey too Wink
  • 5 6
 What a trail! FIRST HERE haha
  • 1 6
flag DeeWheelson (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Haha, and I'm the first to down vote you.

(Nice trail and video BTW.. )
  • 3 1
 Hell, you seem like a top bloke so I'll throw you a down vote too. Congrats!

