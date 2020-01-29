Video: Winning Run from the Chainless Race at McGazza Fest

Come onboard the winning chainless race run of Fabien Cousinie on McNearly Gnarly, the flowiest trail of NZ.
This was filmed at the McGazza Fest in Queenstown and organized to celebrate the legacy of Kelly McGarry.
Couscous dressed up in his old skinsuit to go full Frenchy mode for the preparation but no French lines were taken on track this time.https://www.trailforks.com/trails/mcnearlygnarly/
4 Comments
Must have been a heck of an event.
Nice to see some water sponsors on that vintage jersey too
(Nice trail and video BTW.. )
