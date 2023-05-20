Video: Winning Run from the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle 2023

May 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After a crash at last year's Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle Emil Johansson got his redemption this week as he returned to take the win and equalled Brandon Semenuk’s record of 11 Crankworx Slopestyle wins.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Cairns 2023 Slopestyle


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Emil is so good, people can't comprehend what he's doing. Semenuk was right.





