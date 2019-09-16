Video: Winning Run - Hardline 2019

Sep 16, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline is notorious for being one of the most extreme downhill events in the calendar, and 2019 proved to be the best year yet. Attracting the world's best downhill athletes to tackle Dan "Affy" Atherton's legendary track, this weekend in the heart of Snowdonia, Wales, we witnessed riders going for speed, style and glory in this end-of-season bash.

After a dry practice run on Friday and even drier conditions for qualifiers on Saturday, Sunday's conditions changed overnight making the track extremely slick and visibility less than ideal for finals. But on the day, it was Bernard Kerr who let loose on the Hardline course and went full gas to the line, taking his second Red Bull Hardline win. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull DH Racing Hardline


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
86878 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
77956 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
63379 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
57631 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
57614 views
Review: Trickstuff's Powerful & Pricey Maxima Brakes
46069 views
YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29
42929 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2019
42806 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012501
Mobile Version of Website