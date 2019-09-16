Video: Winning Run - Hardline 2019

Red Bull Hardline is notorious for being one of the most extreme downhill events in the calendar, and 2019 proved to be the best year yet. Attracting the world's best downhill athletes to tackle Dan "Affy" Atherton's legendary track, this weekend in the heart of Snowdonia, Wales, we witnessed riders going for speed, style and glory in this end-of-season bash.



After a dry practice run on Friday and even drier conditions for qualifiers on Saturday, Sunday's conditions changed overnight making the track extremely slick and visibility less than ideal for finals. But on the day, it was Bernard Kerr who let loose on the Hardline course and went full gas to the line, taking his second Red Bull Hardline win. — Red Bull