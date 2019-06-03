Pinkbike.com
Video: Winning Runs - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
Jun 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Amaury Pierron's and Rachel Atherton's winning runs from a brutal weekend of racing in Fort William.
Video: Red Bull
5 Comments
+ 8
logcabm77
(20 mins ago)
I’d love to see another angle of that near-death finish
+ 1
brendan222
(13 mins ago)
I need to see that from a different angle as well, holy crap
+ 1
Adamjames1986
(0 mins ago)
100% Thought his tyre had gone in the woods but watching back now maybe it was just water hitting the Rotor?
+ 1
fatsquatch
(4 mins ago)
That last squash was almost the end of him. That was Unbelievably fast!
+ 1
Frontrange
(1 mins ago)
terrifying!
