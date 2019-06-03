VIDEOS

Video: Winning Runs - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron's and Rachel Atherton's winning runs from a brutal weekend of racing in Fort William.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


5 Comments

  • + 8
 I’d love to see another angle of that near-death finish
  • + 1
 I need to see that from a different angle as well, holy crap
  • + 1
 100% Thought his tyre had gone in the woods but watching back now maybe it was just water hitting the Rotor?
  • + 1
 That last squash was almost the end of him. That was Unbelievably fast!
  • + 1
 terrifying!

