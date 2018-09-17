VIDEOS

Video: Winning Runs & Full Replay - Red Bull Hardline 2018

Sep 17, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the intense course, built by Dan Atherton, combines tricky technical downhill features with huge freeride-style jumps. The fifth edition of Red Bull Hardline returned to the hills of the Dyfi Valley in northern Wales on September 15, 2018.


Winning Runs

First Place: Gee Atherton


Second Place: Bernard Kerr


Third Place: Charlie Hatton

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


 Trek Factory Racing is picking up some good results lately.
 I do. And I was there as well. It's Savage
 Savagery
 the POV runs look immense.
