Video: Winning Runs & Full Replay - Red Bull Hardline 2018

Winning Runs

First Place: Gee Atherton

Second Place: Bernard Kerr

Third Place: Charlie Hatton

Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the intense course, built by Dan Atherton, combines tricky technical downhill features with huge freeride-style jumps. The fifth edition of Red Bull Hardline returned to the hills of the Dyfi Valley in northern Wales on September 15, 2018.