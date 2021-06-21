Pinkbike.com
Video: Winning Runs from the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill
Jun 21, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Vali Höll's winning run at deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club.
—
Crankworx
Loris Vergier's winning run in the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
—
Crankworx
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
DH Racing
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
tical2000
(1 hours ago)
Hope this is not a supid question: but why is there a skip after 20ish seconds? The whole 2:40 minutes run is shown in a minute. Don't they have cameras/drones throughout the complete track?
[Reply]
1
0
FRKA
(56 mins ago)
A poor coverage IMHO, looks more like a highlight than an actual race run.
[Reply]
2
0
dubod22
(56 mins ago)
No. Cameras are placed at the start and end of the race. The better-funded the event, the more time you get at the end. Unfortunately the middle is missed out unless the rider gopros and uploads it at a later time/date. Top 10 in a UCI DH usually get around 2mins 30secs of footage.
Crankworx DH isn't quite UCI DH standard but they do pretty well with their resources imho.
[Reply]
1
0
Intense4life
(50 mins ago)
Assuming inflection thats a three banger A# 1= yes it is A#2= see question and answer #3. A#3= no they didn’t
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment