Video: Winning Runs from the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill

Jun 21, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesVali Höll's winning run at deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club. Crankworx


bigquotesLoris Vergier's winning run in the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
87324 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
66570 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
59339 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
53212 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
47942 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
46308 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
45160 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
43659 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hope this is not a supid question: but why is there a skip after 20ish seconds? The whole 2:40 minutes run is shown in a minute. Don't they have cameras/drones throughout the complete track?
  • 1 0
 A poor coverage IMHO, looks more like a highlight than an actual race run.
  • 2 0
 No. Cameras are placed at the start and end of the race. The better-funded the event, the more time you get at the end. Unfortunately the middle is missed out unless the rider gopros and uploads it at a later time/date. Top 10 in a UCI DH usually get around 2mins 30secs of footage.

Crankworx DH isn't quite UCI DH standard but they do pretty well with their resources imho.
  • 1 0
 Assuming inflection thats a three banger A# 1= yes it is A#2= see question and answer #3. A#3= no they didn’t

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008507
Mobile Version of Website