Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Cairns Downhill 2023

Winning Runs from the Crankworx Cairns Downhill 2023

May 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJenna Hastings was speeding down the Rockshox Downhill Cairns course right into first place to secure her second Crankworx Downhill gold medal. Crankworx


bigquotesThe legendary Sik Mik finally secured his Crankworx gold medal on the Rockshox Downhill Cairns course with this blistering run. Crankworx


