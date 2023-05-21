Watch
Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Cairns Downhill 2023
May 21, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Jenna Hastings was speeding down the Rockshox Downhill Cairns course right into first place to secure her second Crankworx Downhill gold medal.
—
Crankworx
The legendary Sik Mik finally secured his Crankworx gold medal on the Rockshox Downhill Cairns course with this blistering run.
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Cairns 2023
