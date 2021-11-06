TV
Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Dual Slalom 2021
Nov 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Crankworx Rotorua heads into its second to last event with the wet and wild Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua. Check out the two gold medal runs below.
You can watch the full replay
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2021
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
ATV25
(5 mins ago)
Great racing, congratulations to everyone.!
[Reply]
