Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track 2021

Nov 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Crankworx Rotorua continues with the chainless challenge of the Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7. Check out the two gold medal runs below.



You can watch the full replay here.

