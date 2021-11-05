Video: Winning Runs from the Crankworx Rotorua Speed & Style 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The Speed & Style kicks off this week's riding at Crankworx Rotorua 2021. Check out the two gold medal runs below.



You can watch the full replay here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2021


Must Read This Week
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
60612 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
60378 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
44614 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
43425 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
43387 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
38329 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?
31992 views
Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB
29579 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006529
Mobile Version of Website