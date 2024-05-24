Video: Winning Runs from the Downhill at Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAussies dominated the top step of Rockshox Downhill Cairns, giving the home crowd something to get extra loud for. Take a look at who made it down fastest in these winning runs. Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx DH Racing Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Cairns 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,150 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
113127 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
66025 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
63547 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46870 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
40810 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
40243 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
36455 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
32544 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023648
Mobile Version of Website