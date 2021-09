The deceiver. Lenzerheide showed few signs of dramatic racing as riders walked the track last Thursday. After a couple of days unravelling the puzzle, we soon realised how wrong that perception would be...



The high-alpine resort churned out the drama today as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier take the win on Swiss soil for one of the most nail-biting Downhill World Cups of the year. — Red Bull Bike