Video: Winning Runs from the Leogang DH World Champs

Words can hardly describe the conditions in which UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Champions have been determined in 2020. From a raging snowstorm right out of the start gate to knee-deep mud on the lower parts of the track, merely finishing this race has been an achievement worth celebrating. At the end of the day it was Camille Balanche from Switzerland and Reece Wilson from UK who have become the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Champions of 2020. — Red Bull