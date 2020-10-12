Video: Winning Runs from the Leogang DH World Champs

Oct 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWords can hardly describe the conditions in which UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Champions have been determined in 2020. From a raging snowstorm right out of the start gate to knee-deep mud on the lower parts of the track, merely finishing this race has been an achievement worth celebrating. At the end of the day it was Camille Balanche from Switzerland and Reece Wilson from UK who have become the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Champions of 2020. Red Bull


21 Comments

  • 39 0
 3 and half minutes of Camille and 63 seconds of Reece. Well done Redbull you did it again.
  • 1 0
 not only that, but also less than 10 seconds footage of wood section, no clue where'd he get 7 seconds Frown
  • 9 0
 What a poor coverage of Reece's winning run.
Additionally both the app and website keeps detecting any country other than the one one I am in, geofencing me out of watching the events.That was across laptop and two phones. I know effort is going in, but we must be on about 5 years worth of sh*te RedBull tech...
  • 1 0
 Its on BBC iplayer with better footage
  • 10 0
 "Winning runs" or how redbull sees it: The start and last minute of a winning run, leaving out the most interesting parts.
  • 4 0
 I guess it was because of the start order. The gap between the riders was not big enough.
  • 2 1
 @bikefan88: no they followed a crasher to the end so picked up Wilson late
  • 9 0
 Crying out for some Cathrovision this was. Get better soon Ben!
  • 5 0
 "Video unavailable
The uploader has not made this video available in your country."
  • 1 0
 Use a VPN?
  • 6 0
 Did they really not film Reece in the woods? That's all I need to see.
  • 1 0
 Last year at Fort William all Redbull crew had tracking chips on their boots, so lets track down who should have been filming in the woods?
  • 1 0
 They must of done I think they are too lazy to pull the footage out for everyone to see
  • 1 0
 Surely they have some footage of Reece that they didn't show in the live stream that they can release now??
We literally see nothing of his run here Frown
  • 1 0
 We need everyone to get onto them and ask for the footage to be released, it has to exist unless the camera persons were asleep for one run.
  • 2 0
 Reece Wilson too fast for Redbull Cameras.
  • 1 0
 Email redbulltv and demand the footage is released.
www.redbull.com/gb-en/energydrink/general-contact-form
  • 1 0
 DH WC races video coverage needs upgrade!
  • 1 0
 Commentators on the non red Bull feed were straight awful. What a joke.
  • 1 2
 Yes its true... the season is over. What a year.
  • 4 0
 DH wORLD CUP just about to start?

