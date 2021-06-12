Video: Winning Runs from the Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWHAT. A. DAY. The first DH race of the season kicked off with a belter in Leogang. Red Bull Bike


13 Comments

  • 14 1
 Two men screaming passionately into a microphone is something i miss all winter.
  • 6 0
 Troy's run was like a precision scalpel, but everyone needs to checkout Daprela's run. He was a monster until the mistake in the woods! What a race!
  • 7 0
 Brosnan’s comeback was FIRE!!
  • 1 0
 I was working, so when he was down 2 seconds before the woods I turned my phone off thinking there was no way, only to open it again 5 minutes later to see he won -.-
  • 2 0
 @Ryan2949: he absolutely mastered the lower section in the woods. Just crazy how he came back.
  • 1 0
 The contrast in conditions through those woods between the finals and the practice footage that was posted is wild.
  • 1 0
 That was rad. Brosnan beat the leaders by 3+ seconds after the first section.
  • 2 1
 First ever World Cup win for Troy? Gotta check your stats Redbull.
  • 2 0
 It seems like getting something up is more important than getting it right lately. Even the interview after the race talks about his first win since 2017
  • 2 0
 Lets go Troy
  • 1 1
 I dont understand the UCI. Skin suits are not allowed but Troy can wear his girlfriends pants?
  • 1 0
 Pretty standard in all forms of racing to push the rules to the absolute limit where it gives you an advantage. PB mentioned on a podcast a while back that skinsuits are a major advantage for aero at the speeds these DH racers are carrying.
  • 1 0
 Daprela jump lets talk about it ????

