Video: Winning Runs from the Leogang World Cup DH 2021
Jun 12, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
WHAT. A. DAY. The first DH race of the season kicked off with a belter in Leogang.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
13 Comments
Score
Time
14
1
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(1 hours ago)
Two men screaming passionately into a microphone is something i miss all winter.
[Reply]
6
0
DylanH93
(55 mins ago)
Troy's run was like a precision scalpel, but everyone needs to checkout Daprela's run. He was a monster until the mistake in the woods! What a race!
[Reply]
7
0
DirtbagMatt
(1 hours ago)
Brosnan’s comeback was FIRE!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
(44 mins ago)
I was working, so when he was down 2 seconds before the woods I turned my phone off thinking there was no way, only to open it again 5 minutes later to see he won -.-
[Reply]
2
0
DylanH93
(36 mins ago)
@Ryan2949
: he absolutely mastered the lower section in the woods. Just crazy how he came back.
[Reply]
1
0
Lemmyschild
(46 mins ago)
The contrast in conditions through those woods between the finals and the practice footage that was posted is wild.
[Reply]
1
0
tacklingdummy
(38 mins ago)
That was rad. Brosnan beat the leaders by 3+ seconds after the first section.
[Reply]
2
1
schwaaa31
(1 hours ago)
First ever World Cup win for Troy? Gotta check your stats Redbull.
[Reply]
2
0
mfoga
(58 mins ago)
It seems like getting something up is more important than getting it right lately. Even the interview after the race talks about his first win since 2017
[Reply]
2
0
moondustdictator
(58 mins ago)
Lets go Troy
[Reply]
1
1
RLEnglish
(25 mins ago)
I dont understand the UCI. Skin suits are not allowed but Troy can wear his girlfriends pants?
[Reply]
1
0
Giddyhitch
(9 mins ago)
Pretty standard in all forms of racing to push the rules to the absolute limit where it gives you an advantage. PB mentioned on a podcast a while back that skinsuits are a major advantage for aero at the speeds these DH racers are carrying.
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(23 mins ago)
Daprela jump lets talk about it ????
[Reply]
