Video: Winning Runs from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesViva La France! Damp, sketchy and rowdy - the return of French downhill was a breath of fresh air (and chainsaw fumes) for the world of mountain biking.

Watch as Tahnee Seagrave and Thibaut Daprela take the win on French soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup's we've seen in a while! Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


