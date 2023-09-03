Video: Winning Runs from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Relive the incredible winning runs from Loudenvielle below.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,657 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
65302 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
57332 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
56384 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
46655 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash & Scott Ransom
42287 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
42130 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
40440 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37960 views

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 the commentators with the British accents sound like they are not mountain bikers
  • 3 0
 I miss Rob.
  • 1 0
 Metronomic!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029804
Mobile Version of Website