Video: Winning Runs from the Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesOne half of the Race weekend & three-quarters of the UCI MTB Downhill World Cup Race season 2020 are done and dusted! The first-ever World Cup above the picturesque town of Lousã, Portugal, saw two familiar faces return to the top of the podium.

In the women's field, it was Myriam Nicole who set the fastest race pace. She was followed by Marine Cabirou, Tahnee Seagrave, Tracey Hannah & Nina Hoffmann. Men's race saw the return of the GOAT himself Greg Minnaar, adding his 22nd win to his track record. He was followed by Brit Matt Walker, Frenchman Loïc Bruni, US legend Aaron Gwin & his fellow American Dakotah Norton. Red Bull


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Was there something wrong with brunis fork or did he just up low speed compression for the pedally bits. Minnar has some strong legs on him always killed it on pedally tracks. His wiki is mental he has all the medals for south africa and they are 5th over all in medals, he has 3g 4s and 3b for overalls, 22 wins 24 2nds and 16 3rds total times on the podium is just insane and that doesnt include 4ths or 5ths.
  • 1 0
 Great run from the Goat

