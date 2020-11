WHAT. A. RACE. The UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup 2020 finished with a nail-bitting spectacle second to none. At the end of the day the finish area listened to La Marseillaise twice, thanks to Marine Cabirou & Loïc Bruni who took the very top of the podium & secured France a pole position on the global MTB scene heading into the 2021 season. — Red Bull