Video: Winning Runs from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
Aug 15, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Dry, loose and seriously fast - the return of the Maribor downhill was a breath of dusty air for the 2021 Downhill World Cup.
Watch as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier win take the win on Slovenian soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup's we've seen in a while!
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
