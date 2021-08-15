Video: Winning Runs from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

bigquotesDry, loose and seriously fast - the return of the Maribor downhill was a breath of dusty air for the 2021 Downhill World Cup.

Watch as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier win take the win on Slovenian soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup's we've seen in a while! Red Bull Bike


