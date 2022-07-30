Video: Winning Runs from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

It was obvious from the first training runs on that cards could be mixed up in surprising ways at the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Snowshoe, USA. One of the most demanding tracks of the season lived up to its name and the world's finest delivered a show that West Virginia and the rest of the world will never forget.— Red Bull
MoMo ! Tu déboîtes ! Ever !
Fini la saison A Mont Saint Anne Et Bim Ratata
Un jolie maillot arc en ciel aux Gets ?????
Ride Or Ovolmadiet
Cheers
I’m pretty sure the world doesn’t even know West Virginia exists, then add in a small sport, on a small mountain, yeah they can’t forget what they don’t know
Pretty slow runs, wet weather, looks like fun.
There’s one for ya.