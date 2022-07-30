Video: Winning Runs from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesIt was obvious from the first training runs on that cards could be mixed up in surprising ways at the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Snowshoe, USA. One of the most demanding tracks of the season lived up to its name and the world's finest delivered a show that West Virginia and the rest of the world will never forget. Red Bull


Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


7 Comments

  • 10 0
 Gutted for Kerr. So wanted that win for him.
  • 5 0
 Just Amazing Race !!!! Amazing Pierron And Balanche !
MoMo ! Tu déboîtes ! Ever !
Fini la saison A Mont Saint Anne Et Bim Ratata
Un jolie maillot arc en ciel aux Gets ?????
Ride Or Ovolmadiet
Cheers
  • 1 2
 “ … the works will never forget”.

I’m pretty sure the world doesn’t even know West Virginia exists, then add in a small sport, on a small mountain, yeah they can’t forget what they don’t know Wink

Pretty slow runs, wet weather, looks like fun.
  • 5 0
 I think the world does know that west virginia exists. Country roads take me home...
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: I will always have fond memories of getting hammered with Korean business men in Dubai and singing John Denver songs at a karaoke bar. The world does in fact know about West Virginia
  • 2 1
 Came here for the comments
  • 1 0
 Comment
There’s one for ya.





