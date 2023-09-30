Video: Winning Runs from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Relive the amazing winning runs from Snowshoe below.









Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 What a surprising podium. Sheeeesh, I really hope Bruni and Laurie are good for MSA. I feel like these riders who were only in the top 30 in previous years caught on something for them to be so competitive. Another change of the guard





