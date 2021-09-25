Video: Winning Runs from the Sun Peaks Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTalk about a clean sweep… Vaea Verbeeck takes the gold medal during today’s event! Crankworx


bigquotesIt was a very close race in the men’s category during today’s event… Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Bc


