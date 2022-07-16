Video: Winning Runs from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesW.H.A.T. A R.A.C.E. The all-new loose and dusty world cup track in Vallnord, Andorra provided the stage for a race that could easily be titled “Out of this World”. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 If major media won't cover the epic junior rivalry, maybe Pinkbike can? We have this amazing head to head between Jackson and Jordan, and it's the kind of drama media should dream of. They're not fast for juniors; they're just plain fast, and it should make for exciting coverage.
  • 4 0
 Where is the Goldstone run?
  • 3 0
 so happy Gwin is up there again
  • 1 1
 Vali - Did exactly what Wyn and others said and toned it back from 120% to 110%. as per my post from anther article during week - shes going to smash them when she connects all the dots.
  • 2 0
 Loris Vergier's run was so fast and clean..
  • 1 0
 Sek





