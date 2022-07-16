Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Winning Runs from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
Jul 16, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
W.H.A.T. A R.A.C.E. The all-new loose and dusty world cup track in Vallnord, Andorra provided the stage for a race that could easily be titled “Out of this World”.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
82114 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
78528 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
75226 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
67397 views
Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
64676 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
59211 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
52719 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
47284 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
lastminutepanic
(5 mins ago)
If major media won't cover the epic junior rivalry, maybe Pinkbike can? We have this amazing head to head between Jackson and Jordan, and it's the kind of drama media should dream of. They're not fast for juniors; they're just plain fast, and it should make for exciting coverage.
[Reply]
4
0
poloanaya
(16 mins ago)
Where is the Goldstone run?
[Reply]
3
0
edwardlane
(18 mins ago)
so happy Gwin is up there again
[Reply]
1
1
HeatedRotor
(4 mins ago)
Vali - Did exactly what Wyn and others said and toned it back from 120% to 110%. as per my post from anther article during week - shes going to smash them when she connects all the dots.
[Reply]
2
0
anonimous666
(8 mins ago)
Loris Vergier's run was so fast and clean..
[Reply]
1
0
steve1980
(21 mins ago)
Sek
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008482
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments